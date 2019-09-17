The Zoya Factor: Arjun Kapoor's 'Funny Superstition' And Lucky Charm Stories From Varun Dhawan And Karan Johar

Arjun Kapoor Instagrammed this photo (courtesy arjunkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor is all set for her new film The Zoya Factor, in which she plays a sprightly character named Zoya, who eventually turns out to be the 'lucky charm' for the Indian Cricket Team. In the days leading up to the film's release, Sonam's family and friends have been revealing their secret lucky charms on the actresses Instagram profile. Sonam's cousin Arjun Kapoor adds his version to the list on Tuesday and you won't believe the "funny superstition" he believes in! In the video, Arjun says that every time the television or the stereo is switched on at home, he has to grab hold of the remote control and set the volume on an odd number. LOL. "The remote controller of the house! It indeed is a funny superstition that the odds will never be in your favour," writes Sonam Kapoor while sharing the video.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan says that a certain screen at a Mumbai PVR is lucky for him and hence he releases the trailers of his films in that particular screening hall. In addition, he orders for the caramel flavoured tub of popcorn as a ritual. "I have followed this for a long time but sometime people fail but this has been my lucky charm," says Varun.

Thank you so much @Varun_dvn for sharing with us your lucky charm! Aur jab Zoya ka luck tumhaare saath hai, toh jo screen chahoge woh screen lucky ho jaayegi!#WhatsYourLuckyCharm#TheZoyaFactorpic.twitter.com/1tgqdljY3e — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 17, 2019

Talking about his lucky charm, Karan Johar says he has followed several superstitious beliefs before arriving at this conclusion: "I decided to let go of all my lucky charms and believe in just one thing - a sense of conviction. I just feel conviction is my lucky charm."

Could this get any better! KJo himself has shared his lucky charm! Self belief is the true lucky charm!#WhatsYourLuckyCharm#TheZoyaFactorpic.twitter.com/OvaG0gk2tt — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 17, 2019

Earlier on Monday, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were the first ones to join Sonam Kapoor's 'lucky charm' project. While Ranbir talked about his obsession with the number 8, Alia said she acts out a situation in front of the mirror to make it happen in real-life.

My good friend, #RanbirKapoor has just sent this sweet video of his lucky charm! Thank you so much mere Sanju! Tell me your lucky charms using the hashtags below! May the luck be with you!#WhatsYourLuckyCharm#TheZoyaFactorpic.twitter.com/Ttd5zQFQXE — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 16, 2019

Sonam Kapoor co-stars with Dulquer Salmaan in The Zoya Factor, which will arrive in theatres on September 20.

