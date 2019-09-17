The Zoya Factor: Arjun Kapoor's 'Funny Superstition' And Lucky Charm Stories From Varun Dhawan And Karan Johar

Sonam's family and friends have been revealing their secret lucky charms on the actresses Instagram profile.

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: September 17, 2019 16:00 IST
Arjun Kapoor Instagrammed this photo (courtesy arjunkapoor)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. 'The Zoya Factor' releases this Friday
  2. Sonam co-stars with Dulquer Salmaan in the film
  3. Arjun, Varun and KJo shared about their lucky charms

Sonam Kapoor is all set for her new film The Zoya Factor, in which she plays a sprightly character named Zoya, who eventually turns out to be the 'lucky charm' for the Indian Cricket Team. In the days leading up to the film's release, Sonam's family and friends have been revealing their secret lucky charms on the actresses Instagram profile. Sonam's cousin Arjun Kapoor adds his version to the list on Tuesday and you won't believe the "funny superstition" he believes in! In the video, Arjun says that every time the television or the stereo is switched on at home, he has to grab hold of the remote control and set the volume on an odd number. LOL. "The remote controller of the house! It indeed is a funny superstition that the odds will never be in your favour," writes Sonam Kapoor while sharing the video.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan says that a certain screen at a Mumbai PVR is lucky for him and hence he releases the trailers of his films in that particular screening hall. In addition, he orders for the caramel flavoured tub of popcorn as a ritual. "I have followed this for a long time but sometime people fail but this has been my lucky charm," says Varun.

Talking about his lucky charm, Karan Johar says he has followed several superstitious beliefs before arriving at this conclusion: "I decided to let go of all my lucky charms and believe in just one thing - a sense of conviction. I just feel conviction is my lucky charm."

Earlier on Monday, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were the first ones to join Sonam Kapoor's 'lucky charm' project. While Ranbir talked about his obsession with the number 8, Alia said she acts out a situation in front of the mirror to make it happen in real-life.

Sonam Kapoor co-stars with Dulquer Salmaan in The Zoya Factor, which will arrive in theatres on September 20.



