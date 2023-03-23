Rashmika Mandanna Announces New Film With Nithiin. Don't Miss The Saami Saami Twist

Rashmika Mandanna in a still from the video.(courtesy: rashmika_mandanna)

Fans of Rashmika Mandanna and Nithiin have something amazing to look forward to. After the resounding success of their 2020 film Bheeshma, the actors are reuniting for another project with filmmaker Venky Kudumula. Venky Kudumula had also directed Bheeshma. With the trio reuniting, the team of the upcoming film has released a new video announcing the project. The fun clip has been shared on social media and begins with Rashmika's voiceover, “We are not hurting anyone else's feelings. We are hurting our own feelings. Thank you.” The same message is then reiterated by Nithiin in Telugu. The video then has Rashmika and Nithiin meeting each other on set. Nithiin wonders aloud whether Rashmika will be returning to join the team and Rashmika confirms this. To this, he says, “Our director writes your (Rashmika's) name before writing Om on the script.”

When Nithiin asks what Rashmika has been up to, she says that she has been talking to fans on social media. To this, the actor says, “You are the national crush. So, you will have a lot of followers,” and adds sneakily, “Only live or any controversies,” touching on Rashmika's recent brush with controversies for her statements. Rashmika quickly stops him and says, “Don't get there. My one statement is followed by two-three controversies.” Consoling her, Nithiin says, “My one hit is followed by two-three flops.”

Not one to be bogged down, Rashmika says, “But leave that, we're doing a film together,” and begins to perform the hook step of her song Saami Saami from Pushpa: The Rise. A confused Nithiin asks, “Why have you been doing the same step wherever you go?” To this Rashmika says, “Because it went on to become a big success.” On hearing this, Nithiin adds: “Had I used my success to my benefit as you do, I would have been in a much better place."

Speaking about the rest of the team, we are introduced to composer GV Prakash. While GV Prakash is under the impression that he is the hero of the film, Nithiin and Rashmika tell him that he is the music director and not an actor in this project. “I thought this movie is going to be a great debut for me in Telugu. I brought my makeup too with me,” a dejected GV Prakash says.

Later, filmmaker Venky Kudumula arrives on the scene and explains that this film will be very different from Chalo and Bheeshma. He also does not reveal the title of the project. The film is being backed by Mythri Movie Makers. Sharing the video, Rashmika Mandanna wrote, “A trio so rare even we are aware. #VNRTrio is back with something more entertaining and more adventurous. Shoot begins soon.”

Watch the video here:

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Mission Majnu. Her upcoming projects include Animal and Pushpa 2: The Rule. Nithiin, on the other hand, was seen in Macherla Niyojakavargam.