Rashmika Mandanna, Asked How She Deals With 'Negative People,' Tweeted This

Rashmika Mandanna shared this image. (courtesy: rashmikamandanna)

Rashmika Mandanna, on Monday night, did a Twitter AMA session with her fans. She answered a couple of questions on her upcoming film, her experience of working with superstar Vijay and more. A Twitter user asked her about how she deals with negative people. "How to deal with negative peeps? Any tips?" asked a Twitter user. The actress replied: "Show them so much love that their negativity turns into love itself..." The actress signed off the session with these words: "Okay guys... Tataaaa now see you guys super soon. Love you all."

Read Rashmika Mandanna's reply here:

Show them so much love that their negativity turns into loveee itself... https://t.co/RKzuYNuzXc — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) March 20, 2023

Last year, the actress had shared an extensive post on dealing with hate. In her post, Rashmika requested people to be "be kind." She added, "We're all trying to do our best. Thankyou."

Before starting the session, Rashmika wrote: "Hi my loves... I read all your tweets and comments and my heart is filled with only love for each one of you. I have missed y'all so much... so let's chat today for a bit? #RushHour starts now let's go! hehe.."

Hi my loves... I read all your tweets and comments and my heart is filled with only love for each one of you

I have missed y'all so much... so let's chat today for a bit? #RushHour starts now let's go! hehe.. — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) March 20, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna is best-known for her performances in films like Kirik Party, Chamak, Anjani Putra, Chamak and Sarileru Neekevvaru. She became a household name after starring in the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise, co-starring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, which was a big hit.

Rashmika Mandanna made her Bollywood debut with Goodbye, last year. In the film, she co-starred with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. She also featured in the espionage drama Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra recently. She will also star with Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, also starring Anil Kapoor.