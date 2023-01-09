Rashmika Mandanna Shares Her 'First Reaction' On Seeing Varisu Co-Star Vijay

Rashmika Mandanna shared this picture. (courtesy: @iamRashmika)

Rashmika Mandanna will be sharing the screen space with Thalapathy Vijay for the first time in the upcoming Tamil film Varisu. Rashmika has often confessed to being a fan of superstar Vijay and fans too are excited to see the actors come together for the first time. Now, in an Instagram Ask Me Anything session, a fan asked Rashmika Mandanna what her reaction was on seeing Thalapathy Vijay for the first time. In response, Rashmika Mandanna has shared a photo in which the actress is seen warding off the evil eye and smiling at the superstar at the pooja of the film. Sharing the photo, she said, “This,” with heart-eye and heart emojis.

In the same session, Rashmika Mandanna also shared a video of her pet dog Aurora. On being asked how the pet dog is doing, she said: “She's always doing good.”

Another fan asked Rashmika Mandanna what her parents call her at home. To this, Rashmika said, “My mom and my dad call me Moni or Movva. Movva means daughter in Kodava Takk ( Kodava language).”

Meanwhile, recently another superstar was seen praising Vijay. Shah Rukh Khan, in an AMA session, was asked what he thought about Vijay. To this, the superstar said: “He is too sweet and quiet. Fed me lovely dinner also….”

He is too sweet and quiet. Fed me lovely dinner also…. https://t.co/Q1lcohsnYo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

In November 2022, SRK was asked whether he would be seen in a film with Vijay. To this, the actor replied: “He is a really cool guy…films happen when they happen so…if they have to they will.”





He is really cool guy…films happen when they happen so…if they have to they will. https://t.co/me3xGJmZoC — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2022

SRK and Vijay were seen together at Atlee's birthday party. Sharing an image with the two superstars, Atlee wrote, “What more can I ask on my bday, the best bday ever with my pillars my dear SRK sir and ennoda annae ennoda #Thalapathy," followed by heart emoticons.

What more can I ask on my bday , the best bday ever wit my pillars. My dear @iamsrk sir & ennoda annae ennoda thalapathy @actorvijay ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/sUdmMrk0hw — atlee (@Atlee_dir) September 22, 2022

On the work front, Vijay was last seen in the 2022 film Beast.