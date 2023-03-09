What Cricketer Shubman Gill Replied To Post Claiming He Has A Crush On Rashmika Mandanna

Shubman Gill and Rashmika Mandanna. (courtesy: shubmangill) (courtesy: rashmika_mandanna)

Rashmika Mandanna and Indian cricketer Shubman Gill are creating a heavy buzz on the Internet as the cricketer has reacted to a report about him having a crush on the GoodBye actress. An Instagram post reported that Shubman, during a recent media interaction was asked about the actress he liked the most. In reply to the question, the cricketer named Rashmika and added he had a crush on her. The report added that the actress is yet to react to Subman's statement. However, before the Pushpa actress could react, Shubman rubbished the report.

In the comment section, Shubman Gill wrote, "Which media interaction was this, that I myself don't know anything about."

Meanwhile, rumours are doing rounds that Shubman Gill is dating actress Sara Ali Khan. Last year, a picture of the duo enjoying a meal in a restaurant went viral on the Internet. Later, the cricketer, during a talk show with Sonam Bajwa, was grilled about his equation with Sara. When Sonam asked him to name the fittest actor in Bollywood, the cricketer said, "Sara." When asked if he is dating the actress, Shubman replied: "May be." Sonam Bajwa then added, "Sara ka sara sach bolo (tell the whole truth)." To this Shubman replied, "Sara da sara sach bol diya (I have told the truth). May be, maybe not."

Shubhman Gill was previously rumoured to be dating Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara, while Rashmika Mandanna is rumoured to be in a relationship with her Dear Comrade co-star Vijay Deverakonda.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Mission Majnu, alongside Sidharth Malhotra.