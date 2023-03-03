Crazy Viral: Virat Kohli Reacts To Crowd Chanting Sara Ali Khan's Name At Shubman Gill

Sara with Shubhman. (courtesy: bollyholly)

Sara Ali Khan and cricketer Shubman Gill occupied a spot on the list of trends once again after a video of Virat Kohli reacting to fans teasing Shubman Gill by chanting Sara Ali Khan's name went viral. The video was shared by fans a few months ago but it resurfaced on the Internet once again and is crazy viral. In the videos shared by fan pages, the crowd in the stadium can be seen chanting "Humari bhabhi kaisi ho? Sara bhabhi jaisi ho (Our sister-in-law should be like Sara)." While Shubman ignored the chants, Virat Kohli did not. The cricketer appeared to raise his hands and encouraged the crowd to carry one. Sara Ali Khan and cricketer Shubman Gill's dating rumous began last year.

Check out the videos here:

Fans were cheering Shubman Gill by taking Sara's & Even Virat Kohli was enjoying!!!.... #ViratKohli | #ShubmanGillpic.twitter.com/tWvmdqpcA9 — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) January 25, 2023

Last year, when the cricketer appeared on Preeti and Neeti Simoes' chat show Dil Diyan Gallan, hosted by Sonam Bajwa, He was asked who he thinks is the fittest female actor in Bollywood, the cricketer said "Sara." When asked if he is dating the actress, Shubman replied: "May be." Sonam Bajwa then added, "Sara ka sara sach bolo (tell the whole truth)." To this Shubman replied, "Sara da sara sach bol diya (I have told the truth). May be, maybe not."

Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill were pictured at an eatery together last year and the photo sparked dating rumours. It went crazy viral. Shubman Gill was previously said to be dating Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan was previously rumoured to be dating her Love Aaj Kal co-star Kartik Aaryan. In 2018, she confessed on Karan Johar's showKoffee With Karan 6 that she had a crush on Kartik Aaryan.

In terms of work, Sara Ali Khan has several films in the line-up, including Laxman Utekar's untitled project with Vicky Kaushal, Ae Watan Mere Watan and Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur. Sara, daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh, made her Bollywood debut in 2018, has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut film), opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. She also featured in the Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan. Sara was last seen in Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.