Shubman Gill's Response To Question About Rumoured Girlfriend Sara Ali Khan

A throwback of Shubman Gill and Sara. (courtesy: bolly_hollix)

Sara Ali Khan and cricketer Shubman Gill are trending once again. The cricketer recently appeared on Preeti and Neeti Simoes' chat show Dil Diyan Gallan, hosted by Sonam Bajwa. During his appearance, the cricketer was asked a couple of questions about rumoured girlfriend Sara Ali Khan. When asked who he thinks is the fittest female actor in Bollywood, the cricketer said "Sara." When asked if he is dating the actress, Shubman replied: "May be." Sonam Bajwa then added, "Sara ka sara sach bolo (tell the whole truth)." To this Shubman replied, "Sara da sara sach bol diya (I have told the truth). May be, maybe not."

The maker of the show Preeti Simoes shared a teaser from the chat show and she wrote: "This weekend on Dil Diyan Gallan season 2 with Sonam Bajwa, Shubman Gill... On zee Punjabi All... n tooooooo much fun."

Check out the teaser from the episode here:

Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill were pictured at an eatery together earlier this year and the photo sparked dating rumours. It went crazy viral. Shubman Gill was previously said to be dating Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan was previously rumoured to be dating her Love Aaj Kal co-star Kartik Aaryan. In 2018, she confessed on Karan Johar's showKoffee With Karan 6 that she had a crush on Kartik Aaryan.

Sara, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018, has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut film), opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. She also featured in the Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan. Sara was last seen in Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.