Sara Ali Khan Doesn't Need Anything Else. She Has 'Nature, Art And Poetry'

Sara Ali Khan shared this image. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan's love for travel is known to all. A scroll through her Instagram timeline and it becomes evident that Kashmir is one of her favourite holiday destinations. The actress, who went trekking to Kashmir's Tulian Lake with a handful of her friends, shared mesmerizing pictures from the vacation. As per Sara Ali Khan's caption, she doesn't need anything else when she has “nature, art and poetry.” In the first frame, she is seen sitting on a bench at a scenic location with her eyes closed. The next snap features her standing on a tree trunk, surrounded by palm trees. Sara is seen performing yoga on a huge rock by a river in the third image. The last photo of the actress is from Tulian Lake.

For the caption, Sara Ali Khan borrowed a quote from painter Vincent van Gogh, “‘…and then, I have nature and art and poetry, and if that is not enough, what is enough? - Vincent van Gogh.”

On Sara Ali Khan's post, fashion designer Manish Malhotra dropped a red heart icon while stylist Ami Patel described the pictures fiery in her comment.

Sara Ali Khan's aunt Saba Pataudi also left a comment on her post. It read, “You've inspired ‘U' know with the first outfit! But as the quote implies… my answer to U is that YOU will always be enough.”

See Sara Ali Khan's post here:

Sara Ali Khan also shared the last picture of her post on Instagram Stories and accompanied it with an inspiring caption. She quoted American poet Ralph Waldo Emerson's saying, “Adopt the pace of nature, her secret is patience.”

Going by one of Sara Ali Khan's old posts, it appears the pictures are throwbacks. In a post from May, when she was vacationing in Pahalgam, she is seen sporting the same maroon jacket and trousers. “Kashmir ki kali, is back to your gali. Now trekking par main chali,” poetess Sara captioned the photos.

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re. She co-starred with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in the film.