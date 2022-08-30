Viral Pic Of Sara Ali Khan And Shubman Gill Sparks Dating Rumours

Sara Ali Khan pictured with Shubman Gill. (courtesy: bolly_hollix)

Actor Sara Ali Khan and cricketer Shubman Gill topped Twitter's trends list after a picture of them together at an eatery went viral on the Internet on Tuesday. The picture has been shared by several Bollywood fan pages on social media. The picture sparked dating rumours and #SaraAliKhan has been trending on Twitter all day, courtesy the aforementioned picture. Earlier there were reports that Shubman Gill was dating Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan was previously rumoured to be dating Love Aaj Kal co-star Kartik Aaryan. In 2018, she confessed on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 6 that she had a crush on Kartik Aaryan.

See the viral picture here:

Sara Ali Khan, on the current season of Koffee With Karan, was asked by the "name of a boy you feel like you want to date today." Sara, who was hesitant at first, said "Vijay Deverakonda."

Sara, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018, has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut film), opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. She also featured in the Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan. Sara was last seen in Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Sara Ali Khan's parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh are Bollywood actors. Her father Saif Ali Khan is now married to actress Kareena Kapoor, with whom he has two sons. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh got married in the year and 1991 and after thirteen years, the couple got divorced in 2004. They are also parents to a son named Ibrahim Ali Khan.