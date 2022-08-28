Sara Ali Khan Is Back With Her Shayari And It Has A Monsoon Connection

A still from the video. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular young actresses in the country today. In addition to her acting roles, Sara is also celebrated for her social media presence that is witty, funny and absolutely relatable. The star is famous for her poetry, known among fans as Sara Ki Shayari. Fun and irreverent, the poems always create a buzz on the internet and we are happy to report that she is back with another gem. In her new Instagram post, Sara is seen waiting at a jetty – dressed in a pair of shorts and crop top – with an umbrella in hand. With harsh monsoon winds playing spoilsport, Sara says, “Namaste Darshakon. Jaise ke aap dekh sakte hai, hum kar rahe hai intezaar for our naav. Kaise samjhaaye hum aapko hamaare current haav bhaav. I can't find anymore rhyming words. Yes, in this monsoon, it has defeated my voice that you've heard,” wondering aloud if “heard” and “word” rhyme.

Next seen on a bike, Sara Ali Khan adds, “Namaste Darshakon, jaise ke aap dekh sakte ho, I am on a bike. In this monsoon weather, it is almost as adventurous as a hike. But it is what you have to do if traffic you don't like.”

Sharing the video, Sara Ali Khan wrote in the caption, “Namaste Darshako. Gone with the wind. Seeing my difficulty, I'm sure you grinned. I forgive you – it's not like you sinned. In fact, in this humorous reaction, we all twinned.”

A few days ago, Sara Ali Khan shared a video of herself working out in the gym. And, along with the fitness video, Sara added a poem as well. In her caption, she said: “It's good to be back. Hogaya holiday, come back on track. You must work hard, there's no easy hack. Just keep going- no time to slack. You cannot crack- so just attack! Oh! And remember to supplement this effort with a healthy snack.”

While on a holiday in Kashmir too, Sara Ali Khan shared a poem on Instagram. “Kashmir Ki Kali, is back to your gali. Now, trekking par main chali,” Sara wrote, with a bunch of beautiful photos.

Sara Ali Khan also sent the internet into a tizzy with a video featuring director-choreographer Farah Khan. “Miss green, with the dancing queen, we are matching, we are rangeen. Yeh shots ke between it's time to be fun and haseen,” Sara wrote.

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the film Atrangi Re! She will appear next in a film with Vicky Kaushal, helmed by Laxman Utekar.