Sara Ali Khan And Farah Khan's Rhyming Shayaris Will Leave You Splits

Sara Ali Khan and Farah Khan (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan is back with her Namaste Darshako series, but this time the fun series is different as there isn't any scenic backdrop. Everyone is acquainted with Sara's famous fun series wherein she turns into a tour guide for her Insta family and blesses their wanderlust hearts with picturesque views. However, on Tuesday, the actress welcomed ace filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan. Twinning in neon green outfits, Sara and Farah shot the brief video on set. The video begins with Sara greeting her fans with her signature "Namaste Darshako," and as she introduces herself "I am Sara", Farah joins her by saying, "And I am Farah."

The video continues with Sara Ali Khan saying, "Hum shoot kaar rahe hai mud mai jahan paani hai khara khara. Farah then adds, "Aur humdono nai pehna hai hara hara". Well, the fun doesn't end here as Farah, towards the end, asks Sara to sing Dil Hara Re from her father, Saif Ali Khan's movie. Sharing the video, Sara captioned it as, "Miss Green With the Dancing Queen We're matching, we're Rangeen Yeh shots ke between It's time to be fun and Haseen".

Soon after she shared the video, not just her fans, but also her industry friends were in splits. Sara's Gaslight co-star Vikrant Massey dropped a string of laughing-crying emoticons, while Ananya Panday wrote, "Enjoyed". Keeping up with Sara's shayari, one of her fans wrote, "Yeh reel toh hai bara pyara pyara".

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Atrangi Re, co-starring Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Next, she will be seen in Laxman Utekar's untitled with Vicky Kaushal and Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh.