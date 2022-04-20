Viral: Sara Ali Khan Dancing To Samundar Mein Nahake Is Instant Karma

Sara Ali Khan posted this (Courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan never fails to impress her fans with her social media game. On Tuesday, she shared an Instagram Reel, in which, she is seen dancing to RD Burman's classic song Samundar Mein Nahake with her hairstylist Sanky Evrus. The two seem to be dancing in front of a salt pyramid and Sara Ali Khan has captioned the video as "Namak mein Chamak Thumak Thumak." The video is going viral and has more than four lakh likes. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri commented, "I can'ttttttt sara ali khannnnnnnnnnn why can't you be controlleddddd @saraalikhan95."

The spirit with which Sara Ali Khan is dancing in the video is impressive. She continued her dance even when her sandal slipped.

Apart from her dance videos, the other videos of Sara Ali Khan that go viral are with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. On Siblings Day, Sara shared a video with Ibrahim and had captioned it as "Happy Sibling's Day Watch us laugh, sing and play I know I'm annoying by the way But as Iggy Potter knows- that's here to stay." The video also features Sara's mother Amrita Singh.

Sara Ali Khan loves poetry and her social media posts are often captioned with some of her poetry. In March, Sara Ali Khan completed the shoot of her next film, opposite Vikrant Massey and she shared photos with him with the caption that reads, "Nice to have you mere saath Filming, inspiring, holding my haath Being there and helping me for har ek baat Thank you Jai Bholenath."

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Laxman Utekar's untitled with Vicky Kaushal. She also has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Aanand L Rai's Nakhrewali.