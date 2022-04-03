Sara Ali Khan's Multicolour Beach Look Sets Internet Ablaze. Fans Say, 'Ufff'

Sara Ali Khan. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

When talking about Sara Ali Khan, we can't help but refer to her peppy vibes and candid candour. Recently, we caught a glimpse of this side of her personality. The actress has dropped photos from a beach outing on Instagram and has left us in awe. The photos feature her in a colourful bikini. Sara is all about smiles and fun in the photos. She definitely loves the sandy beach and the sunny weather. We know it after reading her caption. Sara wrote, “Sun, sea and sand.” Fans are gushing over these photos. And, so is actress Radhika Madan, who commented, “Gorgeous” and added a red heart emoji.

Beaches aren't the only place that Sara Ali Khan is crazy about. She often visits temples, too, be it with her friends, family or colleagues. Recently, she shared photos from her visit to the Nageshvar Jyotirling in Gujarat. But she wasn't alone. Her photos included Gaslight co-star Vikrant Massey. The opening slide shows Sara and Vikrant sitting next to a shiva linga. In the second photo, we get to see a solo photo of Sara. In the last frame, Sara and Vikrant are seen enjoying a sunset view.

Travelling is what Sara Ali Khan loves to do. She was in Ladakh a few days ago. And, like a true traveller, she went into an introspective mood after seeing the scenic beauty that the place had to offer. Sara wrote down her thoughts and shared a few photos from the trip. For the caption, she borrowed quotes from 20th-century Italian actress Eleonora Duse: “If the sight of the blue skies fills you with joy, if a blade of grass springing up in the fields, has the power to move you if the simple things of Nature have a message that you understand, rejoice, for your soul is alive.”

Sara Ali Khan's Instagram photos always show us glimpses of her wanderlust.