Pics From Sara Ali Khan And Vikrant Massey's Nageshvar Jyotirling Visit

Sara Ali Khan is back with her temple tour. This time, she is accompanied by her Gaslight co-star Vikrant Massey. She has also shared some pictures from their visit to the Nageshvar Jyotirling in Gujarat. The opening slide features Sara and Vikrant sitting next to the shiva linga. Then, we get to see a solo pic of Sara. In the last frame, Sara and Vikrant are enjoying the sunset view. Sara has also written a thank you note for “Jai Bholenath” in her signature poetry style. “Nice to have you mere saath. Filming, inspiring, holding my haath. Being there and helping me for har ek baat. Thank you…. Jai Bholenath.”

Sara Ali Khan has also shared a collage of two pictures from her temple visit on Instagram Stories. Take a look:

Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey are currently shooting for their upcoming film Gaslight in Gujarat. The film, directed by Pawan Kripalani Pawan, also stars Chitrangada Singh.

Coming back to Sara Ali Khan and her temple diaries. The actress never misses out on an opportunity to pay a visit to a temple. During her shooting schedule opposite Vickey Kaushal in Indore, Sara made it a point to visit the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain. She was joined by her mother, actress Amrita Singh. Along with the pictures featuring the mother-daughter duo, Sara wrote, “Maa aur Mahakal.”

Be it a shoot day or a holiday trip, Sara Ali Khan's to-do list is incomplete without a temple tour. Why do we say so? See these pictures shared by the actress and you will know what are we talking about. When Sara and actress Janhvi Kapoor went for a holiday, they didn't miss stopping over at Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand. “Back to where it all began,” Sara wrote on Instagram. She was referring to her debut film Kedarnath opposite late actor Sushant Sigh Rajput.

Apart from Gaslight, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Laxman Utekar's untitled project opposite Vicky Kaushal. She was last seen in Anand L Rai's Atrangi Re. Akshay Kumar and Dhanush were part of the project.