Sara Ali Khan And Brother Ibrahim's Banter On Siblings Day Will Make Your Sunday Entertaining

Sara with Ibrahim and Amrita. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan has shared an adorable video featuring her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on the occasion of Siblings Day. Sara shares a close bond with her brother, and her Instagram handle stands as proof. Recently, she shared a fun video on her Instagram handle, wherein the sister-brother duo can be seen teasing each other. In the video, we can see both Sara and Ibrahim getting ready for a photoshoot while their mother, Amrita Singh, is poking fun at them.

The video starts with Sara asking her brother if they are similar, to which Ibrahim says, "No. You?". But their mother Amrita interrupts them and says, "Both are nuisances, both are demanding nuisances." As the video continues, Sara can be seen complaining that she always has to wait for Ibrahim to get ready. In the video, the brother-sister duo, Sara and Ibrahim, are twinning in a white top.

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Sara wrote, "Happy Sibling's Day Watch us laugh, sing and play I know I'm annoying by the way But as Iggy Potter knows- that's here to stay". Watch the complete video below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Aanand L. Rai's Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Next, she will be seen in Laxman Utekar's untitled film with Vicky Kaushal and Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, on the other hand, is currently assisting ace director Karan Johar on his upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead.