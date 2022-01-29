Sara Ali Khan Is Holidaying In 'Jannat-E-Kashmir' With Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara shared photos and videos from Kashmir (Courtesy: saraalikhan95)

For Sara Ali Khan, home is where her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, is. We aren't saying this. Sara herself did on Instagram. And, the announcement came all the way from Kashmir. Yes, she is on a holiday. We must say that the pictures from the snow-capped mountains have made our day. We can't thank Sara enough for treating our eyes to such jaw-dropping views. The first slide is an adorable brother-sister moment. Next in line, we see a couple of pics featuring their friends. Don't miss the snowman.

Sara Ali Khan's latest set from Kashmir also features a video of Ibrahim Ali Khan skiing amidst the picturesque location. Oh, boy. He does it with so much ease. So for this upload, Sara wrote, “Home is where the brother is.” She has also added a bunch of emojis - a snowman, snowflake, skiing among others.

Sara Ali Khan's aunt, actress Soha Ali Khan has wished them a “fantastic time”.

Hey, it doesn't end here. It's time to look at Sara Ali Khan's Instagram Stories. She has shared a clip of the snow-capped valley. She is giving us to a virtual tour of her getaway, and we are loving it.

How can we miss this oh-so-handsome frame featuring Ibrahim Ali Khan? And, the background song is just too good. She has picked the title track of the film Hello Brother.

Sara Ali Khan loves to travel. And, things get even better when she has Ibrahim Ali Khan by her side. Don't believe us? This post will come in handy. Just look at the two. Sara calls it “post-Rakhi bonding vibe.” Her caption read, “To match with me I had to bribe. My younger brother- begged him to join my tribe… But his day out was fun- he says ‘I can't describe'. To see more please like, share and subscribe.”

Sara Ali Khan has recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film opposite Vicky Kaushal. She was last seen in Atrangi Re.