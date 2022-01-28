Sara Ali Khan And Vicky Kaushal Wrap Their Film. See First Poster

Highlights Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal have wrapped up the shoot of their film

They shared the first poster of the film

"Can't believe it's already over!" wrote Sara Ali Khan

And it's a wrap! Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal have finished the shoot of their untitled film. The two were shooting in Indore, Madhya Pradesh for the film. Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal have shared the first poster of the film and expressed their thoughts and thanked the entire team and cast. Sharing the poster, Sara Alia Khan wrote, "It's a film wrap. Can't believe it's already over! Thank you @laxman.utekar sir for giving me Somya. Thank you for all the guidance, patience and support. Thank you for always being so understanding and always pushing me to do better and better. @vickykaushal09 every day with you on set has been a blast. From enjoying Punjabi songs and bonfires to early morning drives and copious cups of chai. Thank you for making this journey so memorable for me. You're one of the most humble, talented and gifted actors I've met, and I'm so privileged that I got to share screen space with you and learn so much from you. @pvijan #DineshVijan @maddockfilms thank you for being such considerate, caring and loving producers. Set and work truly felt like home, and you people truly felt like family. @raghav_dop working with you has been so much fun! And I can't wait to do it again soon."

Vicky Kaushal commented on Sara's post and wrote, "Thank You for being you, Sara! You are all things amaze... both as a person and as an Actor."

Vicky Kaushal also shared the poster and wrote, "Naam mein kya rakha hai, abhi toh wrap hua hai!!! Thank You #DineshVijan @pvijan @maddockfilms, @laxman.utekar Sir, @saraalikhan95 and the entire team and everyone for such an amazing experience. Each day of filming this beautiful story has been memorable for me. Going to miss you guys terribly and all the madness involved. Also, a very big thank you to the wonderful people of Indore who have been so cooperative and full of love. Thank You! Baat yeh dil ki hai, jo ghar ghar tak pohonchegi... ya shayad baat ghar ki hai jo har dil ko chuyegi. See you all soon at the movies!"

Check out the poster of Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal's film:

After completing the film, Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal were clicked at Mumbai airport. The two posed for the paparazzi and looked smart in their casual wear.

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal have collaborated for a project for the first time. Laxman Utekar's film has been bankrolled under the Dinesh Vijan production banner and the name is yet to be finalised.