Vicky Kaushal Enjoys Another Game Of Cricket With His Team Amid Shoot

Vicky Kaushal posted this. (Image courtesy: vickykaushal09)

Highlights Vicky Kaushal posted an Instagram story

"Team that plays together, slays together," wrote Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in 'Sardar Udham'

Vicky Kaushal seems to believe in the proverb, “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.” We say this because the actor has been taking time to enjoy a game or two of cricket amid the hectic shooting schedule of his upcoming film. Vicky Kaushal is currently in Indore shooting for the film in which he will be seen with Sara Ali Khan. Making most of the time he gets between shots, the actor was seen playing cricket with his team. In a video shared on social media, Vicky Kaushal can be seen battling on the field. In a note in the video on Instagram Stories, he said, “Team that plays together, slays together.”

Screenshot of Vicky Kaushal's Instagram story

This is not the first time that Vicky Kaushal has enjoyed a game of cricket amid his shoot for the film. Recently, he shared a video, once again on Instagram Stories, in which he is seen hitting the ball and taking runs between the wickets. Along with the video, Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Nothing better than sneaking out time for some cricket on set."

Fans pages also shared videos of him playing cricket while shooting for the film at the Indore Christian College. Here's a video posted by a fan page:

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's untitled film is directed by Laxman Utekar. Actor Sharib Hashmi, who will also be seen in the film, shared a photo with the entire cast and crew and penned a warm note. In the note, he said, “Made beautiful memories on the sets of this beautiful (yet untitled) film with a dream team produced by the awesome Maddock Films and Pooja Vijan.” He added, “Director Saab, Laxman Utekar sir matlab aapne dil jeet liya ekdum ich (You have won my heart). Raghav Ramadoss, mere bhai you're a sweetheart.”

Tagging Vicky Kaushal, he said, “Ab main aur bada wala fan ho gaya hoon yaar tumhara (I have become a bigger fan now).” He added, “Sara Ali Khan, aap staron jaisa behave .. kyun nahin karti yaarr. You're such a sweetheart really (Sara Ali Khan, why don't you behave like a star, you're such a sweetheart really).”

He also said, “Thank you everybody and the entire team of this film who made this journey so smooth and memorable.”

Read the complete note here:

In addition to this film, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Sam Bahadur, the much-awaited film directed by Meghna Gulzar. He also plays the lead in Govinda Mera Naam opposite actresses Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. The film will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and will be directed by Shashank Khaitan.