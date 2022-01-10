Sara Ali Khan's Versions Of 'Monday Morning' For Instagram vs Real Life

Sara Ali Khan shared this image. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Just to be clear, the picture shared above is not the way Sara Ali Khan woke up this morning - it is, in fact a version of what she wants her Monday morning to look like. In her words: "Monday Morning for Instagram." She added in the same story: "Somewhere in the sea." In a separate Instagram story, the actress explained what her Monday morning actually looked like (read a little sleepy). She captioned the picture: "Monday morning in reality." She added in her caption: "Still sleeping."

Sara Ali Khan's love for travelling needs no introduction. Last year, the actress went on several vacations, some with family, some solo and some where she was accompanied by fellow actresses Radhika Madan and Janhvi Kapoor. She summed up he 2021 with a video and she captioned the post: "Moments of 2021 that made me feel most alive" and added Farhan Akhtar's Toh Zinda Ho Tum in the backdrop.

Sara, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018, has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut film), opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. She also featured in the Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan. Sara was last seen in Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Sara Ali Khan's parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh are Bollywood actors. Her father Saif Ali Khan is now married to actress Kareena Kapoor. Saif and Kareena welcomed a second child, son Jeh, together in February last year. They are parents to Taimur (5). Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh got married in the year and 1991 and after thirteen years, the couple got divorced in 2004. Saif and Amrita are parents to a son named Ibrahim Ali Khan and daughter Sara Ali Khan.