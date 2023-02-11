Rashmika Mandanna On Reports That She Owns 5 Homes In Different Cities: 'Wish It Were True'

Rashmika Mandanna shared this image. (courtesy: rashmikamandanna)

Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna featured on the trends list recently after there were reports that she owns 5 different properties in 5 cities. The report read: "Rashmika owns 5 luxurious apartments in 5 places." The report also stated, "Did you know? In just 5 years of career, Rashmika bought 5 luxurious apartments in 5 different places. In Hyderabad, Goa, Coorg, Mumbai and Bangalore. She invested in properties back to back in 2021." Rashmika Mandanna dismissed the report on Twitter and she replied to the link: "I wish it were true."

Read Rashmika Mandanna's tweet here:

I wish it were true — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) February 10, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna loves to share posts from different facets of her life. Earlier this week, she shared a note on positivity that read: "Be happy peeps.. keep hope... Your happiness and peace comes above all. Life is just too short for negative feels."

Before that, she shared a post from her workout diaries and she captioned it: "I'd once upon a time look at strong women and think to myself- I wish I was like her... and today I look at these videos of myself and go like- "Damn.. I am the woman I've always wanted to become!" It's crazy how you can be/do/achieve anything you want to if you just focus and work for it."

Rashmika Mandanna is best-known for her performances in films like Kirik Party, Chamak, Anjani Putra, Chamak and Sarileru Neekevvaru. She became a household name after starring in the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise, co-starring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, which was a big hit.

Rashmika Mandanna made her Bollywood debut with Goodbye, last year. In the film, she co-starred with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. She also featured in the espionage drama Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra recently. She will also star with Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, also starring Anil Kapoor.