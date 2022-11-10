Rashmika Mandanna Sends Love To Fans Who Sent Her Messages After Her Post On Getting 'Hate' Online

Rashmika Mandanna shared this picture. (courtesy: rashmika_mandanna)

Rashmika Mandanna, who opened up about receiving hatred on social media, shared a new post thanking her fans for reaching out to her and making her feel better. Along with a sweet note, she shared an adorable selfie on her Instagram stories. In the post, she wrote, "Sending my love to anyone who needs it out there. And I've been seeing and receiving so many messages and it's made me feel warm inside. Means a lot. Thankyou big love."



Take a look at Rashmika's post:

On Tuesday, the Pushpa star shared an emotional post on her Instagram handle, speaking about trolling and negative reports on things she hasn't said. An excerpt from her long post read, "I have been on the receiving end of a lot of hate ever since I started my career. Quite literally a punching bag for a lot of trolls and negativity out there. It's heart breaking and frankly quite demoralising when I'm being ridiculed and mocked by the internet especially for things that I Have Not Said."

Soon after she shared the post, her industry friends extended support in the comment section. Dulquer Salmaan commented, "The love is from those who want to be like you. Hate is from those who never can. You be you! You is amazing." Elli AvrRam wrote, "Big kuchipuchiii hug to you," while Hansika Motwani added, "Love and only love for you."

Here's what Rashmika posted:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna made her acting debut in 2016 with the Kannada film Kirik Party. Recently, she made her debut in Bollywood with Goodbye, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. Next, she will be seen in Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra and Animal with Ranbir Kapoor.