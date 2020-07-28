Trending: More Pics From Nithiin And Shalini's Fairytale Wedding

Nithiin shared pictures from his big day on social media

Nithiin shared this image. (courtesy: actor_nithiin)

Highlights

  • "Need all your blessings and love," wrote Nithiin
  • Nithiin and Shalini got married in Hyderabad last week
  • The couple hosted a private wedding ceremony for friends and family
New Delhi:

Telugu star Nithiin, who got married to his fiancee Shalini Kandukuri at Hyderabad's Taj Faluknama Palace over the weekend, shared pictures from his dreamy wedding on his social media handles on Tuesday morning. Earlier, several fan pages dedicated to the actor shared pictures from the couple's private wedding ceremony, which was held in Hyderabad in the presence of a few close family members and friends. Sharing pictures from his big day, Nithiin wrote: "Need all your blessings and love." In the picture, the couple can be seen wearing colour coordinated outfits - Nithiin was dressed in a red sherwani, while the bride looked stunning in a red and cream saree.

Check out the pictures shared by Nithiin here:

Earlier, Nithiin's fans clubs shared these pictures from his and Shalini's wedding ceremony :

Nithiin and Shalini, who were earlier supposed to get married in April this year, kick started their pre-wedding festivities in February. The couple got engaged last week. Nithiin's Bheeshma co-star Rashmika Mandanna, actors Rana Daggubati, Genelia D'Souza, Brahmaji, were among the early ones to congratulate the couple for their engagement.

ICYMI, here are the pictures from Shalini and Nithiin's pre-wedding festivities:

Nithiin  is best-known for his performances in films such as Chal Mohan Ranga, A Aa, Heart Attack, Ishq, Hero,Dil, Drona, Agyaat and Victory among many others. The actor was last seen in the 2018 film Srinivasa Kalyanam. He will next be seen in the film Bheeshma.

