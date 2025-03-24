Crazy Viral: Cricketer David Warner Speaks Telugu, Dances With Nithiin And Sreeleela

Australian cricketer David Warner is set to make his acting debut in Indian cinema with a cameo in the upcoming Telugu action film Robinhood, directed by Venky Kudumula.

At a recent pre-release event, he delighted fans by speaking a phrase in Telugu.

During his speech at the event for Robinhood, which stars Nithiin and Sreeleela in lead roles, Warner addressed the audience saying, "Namaskaram. Thank you all. Appreciate you all turning up. From the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you to all for the support over the last 15 years. Really appreciate it."

He expressed his initial hesitation about entering the film industry, "To Mythri Movie Makers, director Venky, I was very nervous getting out of my coloured clothing and getting into the film industry. You brought it to my attention to come. I spoke to you. I reached out to Sree Leela as well to say I am humbled by the offer to come and participate in the movie, but I wanted to make sure it was going to be a big success."

He added, "And I was nervous to come into your family and world because it is foreign but thank you from the bottom of my heart. It is amazing and I feel privileged and honoured that you guys have all accepted me into your family."

He also praised his co-stars, "To the co-stars, you guys, from what I have seen, this movie looks absolutely amazing. So, credit to you guys for your hard work, your work ethics. I am sure this is going to be absolutely massive. I wish you guys all the best moving forward."

When prompted by director Venky to speak in Telugu, Warner said, "Ninna Neenu Premisthunnanu" (I love you), which was met with enthusiasm from the audience.

Robinhood features Nithiin as Honey Singh, a fearless thief who steals from the wealthy to help the poor. The film, initially scheduled for release last year, will now hit theatres on March 28, 2025.