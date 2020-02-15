Trending: Pics From Nithiin And Shalini's Engagement

Nithiin and Shalini at their engagement. (Image courtesy: actor_nithiin)

Telugu actor Nithiin got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Shalini Reddy, in Hyderabad on Saturday. The 36-year-old actor shared pictures from his big day on his Instagram profile and dreamy can't even begin to describe them. The engagement ceremony was a private affair, with only close friends and family members in attendance. For his big day, the groom-to-be wore a white kurta-pajama set, while Shalini looked stunning in a bright yellow lehenga and a mint- coloured dupatta. She accessorised her look with a diamond and emerald earrings and a statement neckpiece. The comments section on Nithiin's post was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and well-wishers.

Sharing the pictures along with his fiancée, Nithiin wrote on his Instagram post: "Here are few more from pasupu function." He accompanied the post with the hashtag #Nithiinshalini.

Meanwhile, in a separate post, Nithiin posted pictures from the traditional ceremony. "Pelli panulu started.. Mussssikk starts. Need your blessing." Check out the post here, you can thank us later.

Nithiin's Bheeshma co-star Rashmika Mandanna, congratulated him on Twitter and wrote: "Congratulations Nithiin. See I am lucky for you. You are getting off married and all. Just kidding. I am super happy for you two."

Congratulations @actor_nithiin saaaaaaaaar.!! See I am lucky for you. You are getting off married and all. Just kidding. I am super happy happy for you two.! https://t.co/k8P3ZyF65p — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) February 15, 2020

Nithiin is best-known for his performances in films such as Chal Mohan Ranga, A Aa, Heart Attack,Ishq, Hero,Dil, Drona, Agyaat and Victory among many others. On the work front, the actor was last seen in the 2018 film Srinivasa Kalyanam. He will next be seen in the film Bheeshma.