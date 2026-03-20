Rashmika Mandanna After Receiving Telangana Gaddar Film Award: "First They Trolled Me, Now The State Gave Me An Award"

Newlywed Rashmika Mandanna received the Best Actress award for The Girlfriend from Ram Charan and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2025 yesterday.

Accepting the award, she summed up her journey in a few powerful words: "First they trolled my performance, and now the state has given me this award. I've come a long way," reported Indian Express.

Rashmika has faced criticism for her acting skills, with her Hindi accent mocked on social media and her film choices questioned. This award seems to shut down the trolls.

Newlywed Rashmika was accompanied by her mother-in-law, Madhavi Deverakonda. Viral videos showed Madhavi cheering as Rashmika delivered her winning speech.

Addressing the Telangana audience, Rashmika added: "Back then, I came before you as a daughter. Today, I stand before you as a daughter-in-law. It gives me great pride."

Vijay Introduces His Wife to the Press

Before their grand reception in Hyderabad, Rashmika and Vijay met the media on March 4. Vijay introduced his wife, saying: "The Telugu states now have a new daughter-in-law. Please take care of her."

About the Wedding

The couple had a Telugu wedding in the morning, honouring Vijay's cultural roots, followed by a Kodava wedding in the evening, celebrating Rashmika's heritage, on 26 February.

Initially tight-lipped about wedding rumours, they had been sharing exclusive glimpses of their pre-wedding festivities with fans since 23 February.

Guests included Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi director and actor Tharun Bhascker, The Girlfriend director and actor Rahul Ravindran, actors Eesha Rebba and Ashika Ranganath, stylist Shravya Varma, Arjun Reddy and Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Lokah star Kalyani Priyadarshan.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda first met on the sets of the 2018 film Geetha Govindam. They later collaborated for Dear Comrade (2019). The classic love story Geetha Govindam became a massive blockbuster, minting ₹132 crore at the box office.