<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Star Ranveer Singh To File Unconditional Apology In <i>Kantara</i> Mimicry Row

Amid Dhurandhar 2 success, actor Ranveer Singh is set to file an affidavit before the Karnataka High Court on April 10, 2026, offering an unconditional apology over the mimicry of the iconic Kantara Daiva scene.

In February, Ranveer Singh had gone to the high court requesting relief after an FIR was filed against him for hurting the sentiments of the Kannadiga community with the mimicry. The Karnataka High Court, at the time, had directed authorities not to take any coercive action against the Bollywood star.

In a fresh development, Ranveer Singh's counsel voluntarily expressed willingness to get the Dhurandhar star to visit Chamundi temple in Mysore and apologise in person.

Complainant advocate Prashanth Methal, however, argued that the apology rendered by the actor was insincere, pointing out that Ranveer Singh had only posted an apology on Instagram and had not orally apologised. Methal described the gesture not as a genuine remorse or a heartfelt apology.

The actor, who reprised his role of Indian spy Hamza Ali Mazari/ Jaskirat Singh Rangi in Dhurandhar 2, had already apologised for mimicking Kantara's Daiva scene in an Instagram post.

Ranveer Singh imitated Kantara's Daiva scene, featuring film's director and lead star Rishab Shetty, on stage at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on November 30.

The actor courted a lot of backlash from the Kannadiga community after his video of mimicking the iconic sequence from the period drama went viral on social media.

Ranveer Singh, eventually, addressed the trolling in an Instagram post and apologised for his oversight.

"My intention was to highlight Rishab's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it takes to perform that particular scene the way he did, for which he has my utmost admiration.

"I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition, and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise," the actor wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Days ago, Kantara star Rishab Shetty had praised Dhurandhar 2, highlighting "top-notch performances by every single artist", including Ranveer Singh.

"#DhurandharTheRevenge the very first scene pulls you in and never lets go. Every frame hits like a war drum. This isn't just a sequel; it's a statement. Brilliant storytelling, brother absolutely loved the detailing, @AdityaDharFilms.

#DhurandharTheRevenge the very first scene pulls you in and never lets go. Every frame hits like a war drum.



This isn't just a sequel; it's a statement. Brilliant storytelling, brother absolutely loved the detailing, @AdityaDharFilms.



Top-notch performances by every single… pic.twitter.com/ugT7KkksMJ — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) March 21, 2026

"Top-notch performances by every single artist @ActorMadhavan sir, @rampalarjun, @RanveerOfficial, @bolbedibol, #SaraArjun and @duttsanjay sir take a bow. Spectacular visuals by #VikashNowlakha, and a big shoutout to the technicians for elevating the film so powerfully through music @shashwatology and editing #ShivkumarVPanicker," he wrote.

Previously, Rishab Shetty had indirectly addressed Ranveer Singh's Kantara row at an event. "That makes me uncomfortable. While much of the film is cinema and performance, the Daiva element is sensitive and sacred. Wherever I go, I request people not to perform it on stage or mock it. It is emotionally deeply connected to us," he had said.

The Karnataka High Court, after hearing submissions, has posted the matter for further consideration on April 10.

Also Read | Rishab Shetty Asked Ranveer Singh Not To Imitate Kantara's Daiva Chavundi Scene? Here's What We Know