Ranveer Singh Thinks He Will Look Like This Post-Quarantine

Ranveer Singh has been actively posting pictures from his quarantine on his Instagram and quirky can't even begin to describe them. On Monday morning, the Lootera actor shared a picture on his social media handle to sum up what he will look like post-quarantine. In the photograph, Ranveer can be seen sporting dreadlocks and coloured lenses. Not to mention the heavily kohl-rimmed eyes and the slightly scary expression that he has. He captioned the post: "Me coming out of quarantine." As of now, the actor's wife Deepika Padukone has not commented the post. However, we did spot comments from Ranveer's "Padmaavat" co-star Aditi Rao Hydari and his Gully Boy co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi among other actors. They all left LOL emojis in the comments section.

Ranveer Singh's forthcoming film is '83, which is based on India's historic win at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Directed by Kabir Khan, '83 has been produced by Reliance Entertainment. In the film, Ranveer Singh will be playing the role of Kapil Dev. Pankaj Tripathi will be seen playing the role of manager PR Man Singh. Ammy Virk has been cast as Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Saahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani and Tahir Bhasin has been zeroed in to play the role of Sunil Gavaskar in the film. Deepika Padukone has been roped in to play Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia on screen. The film, which was slated to release on April 10, has been postponed indefinitely.

Other than '83, Ranveer Singh's line-up of films includes Karan Johar's period drama Takht and Yash Raj Film's Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Zoya Akhtar's 2019 musical Gully Boy, co-starring Alia Bhatt remains his last release.