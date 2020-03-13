Here's When Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar And Farhan Akhtar's Film Will Create A Toofaan At The Box Office

Farhan in Toofaan, Ranveer in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. (courtesy: faroutakhtar)

After much ado, Ranveer Singh's forthcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar got a release date. The film is slated to release on October 2, this year. The makers of the film shared the big news on social media, on Friday. Meanwhile, Toofaan starring Farhan Akhtar, which was earlier stated to release on October 2, will now be opening in theaters on September 18. Aditya Chopra's YRF and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment released a joint statement on Friday, in which they announced the release dates for their respective films. According to the statement, the decision to change the release dates of both the films is largely commercial. "In the interest of both films and to ensure an ideal theatrical release, Aditya Chopra and Ritesh Sidhwani have decided to release their films on different dates. YRF will release Jayeshbhai Jordaar on October 2 and Excel Entertainment will release Toofaan on September 18, 2020," read the statement.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a comedy drama, which is being directed by Divyang Thakkar. Speaking of the project, in an interview with news agency IANS last year, Ranveer said, "Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a film with a big heart. In its concept as well as in its appeal, it encompasses the broadest spectrum of the cinema-loving audience - it's a film for everyone. It is, in fact, a miracle script that YRF found for me out of nowhere." Jayeshbhai Jordaar will clash with Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham Singh at the box office.

Toofaan is being directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The sports drama will be Farhan and Rakeysh's second project together. The duo have previously worked together in the 2013 film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, which was based on the life of legendary field sprinter Milkha Singh. The film will be co-produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and it also features Paresh Rawal in a pivotal role.