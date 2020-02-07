Ranveer Singh Wraps Jayeshbhai Jordaar Before Flying Off On Vacation With Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh with the makers of Jayeshbhai Jordaar (courtesy: ranveersingh )

It's time for celebrations and a vacation as Ranveer Singh wrapped the shooting of his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The Gully Boy actor shared a picture with the producer of Jayeshbhai Jordaar Maneesh Sharma and debutant director Divyang Thakkar on Instagram on Friday. The 34-year-old happily wrote, "It's a wrap!" Ranveer, who has worked with Maneesh Sharma in his debut film as a director (2010's Band Baaja Baaraat), wrote: "Maneesh sir, from Band Baaja Baaraat to Jayeshbhai Jordaar, it's been an incredible 10 years under your guidance. Divyang, you are a ball of love and positive energy. Thank you for making me your Jayesh." He gave his post a Gully Boy spin and added a touch of Gujarati as he said, "Apna tem aagaya ne."

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh's wife Deepika Padukone shared a picture of their passports on Instagram with the caption: "his and hers". Deepika added the hashtag "#vacation" to her caption.

Deepika left her fans guessing about their vacation destination, which she hasn't disclosed yet. A fan-page wrote "much needed vacation," knowing how hard Deepika and Ranveer have been working lately. Earlier this month, the 34-year-old actress was busy with promotions of Chhapaak while Ranveer was busy shooting for Jayeshbhai Jordaar. In October, he wrapped '83, an upcoming film based on Kapil Dev's life and his captaincy of the Indian cricket team at 1983 World Cup which they narrowly won against England.

Last year in December, Yash Raj Films roped in Shalini Pandey to star opposite Ranveer Singh in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The 25-year-old actress had made her acting debut in the industry with Arjun Reddy, a 2017 Telugu film. On featuring opposite the "Padmaavat" actor, Shalini Pandey was quoted as saying, "I'm also very fortunate to be sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh who is one of the biggest superstars of our generation and also one of the most versatile actors," in an interview with news agency PTI.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a comedy featuring Ranveer Singh in the titular role. He plays the role of a Gujarati character named Jayesh. Although, it's a wrap for the film, there has been no official announcement regarding its release date.