Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Answer The Vacation Call. See Pic

It's vacation time for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh! The "Padmaavat" actress, on her Instagram, revealed the couple are off to a vacation with a simple post. Deepika Padukone, who only shares glimpses of her life beyond the cameras with cute captions, gave a spin to the "his and hers" caption as she posted a photo of their passports. Deepika and Ranveer, who are extremely guarded about their personal life, left us guessing their vacation destination. Deepika and Ranveer's much-deserved vacation comes after the 34-year-old actress released her film Chhapaak. Meanwhile, Ranveer wrapped the shooting of his new film Jayeshbhai Jordaar recently and is expected to begin his promotional duties for '83 once he's back from the vacation.

Here's what Deepika Padukone shared. Her post was flooded with comments enquiring about her holiday destination and also wishing the couple a "very happy journey!"

While almost all of Bollywood was vacationing abroad during Christmas 2019, Deepika and Ranveer had the occasion reserved for some quality family time.

Ahead of that, the couple visited the Golden Temple and Tirupati Tirumala Temple with the Padukones and the Bhavnanis as part of their anniversary celebrations. Deepika and Ranveer had a destination wedding in Italy's Lake Como in 2018.

On the work front, Deepika just announced a new film - the Hindi remake of Hollywood hit The Intern - in which she co-stars with Rishi Kapoor. Deepika has also been roped in to co-star with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday for a Shakun Batra-directed film, which is yet to be formally announced.

Ranveer has films such as Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Takht in his line-up. His cricket drama '83 releases on April 10, in which Deepika has a cameo.