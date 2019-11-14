Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Anniversary Temple Run Begins At Tirumala Tirupati. See Pics

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh outside Tirumala Tirupati Temple. (Image courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Highlights Deepika and Ranveer's families also accompanied them Deepika wore a bridal red saree festooned with temple jewellery Ranveer Singh complemented her in brocade jacket

Pictures of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Tirumala Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of their first wedding anniversary hit the Internet on Thursday morning. Deepika Padukone shared a picture from their visit after seeking the blessings of Lord Venkateswara and wrote, "As we celebrate our first wedding anniversary, we seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara. Thank You all for your love, prayers and good wishes." Deepika Padukone was dressed in a bridal red kanjeevaram saree festooned with temple jewellery. She tied her hair in a sleek bun and added sindoor to finish out her look. Ranveer Singh complemented her in an ivory kurta pyjama set teamed with a brocade jacket. Ranveer also sported a bright pink silk dupatta, which was probably an accessory from the puja ritual.

Here's Deepika Padukone's post:

In addition, fan clubs also sourced photos of the couple outside the temple after completing the puja rituals. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were all smiles as they met the crowd outside the temple clicking their pictures frantically.

Here are more pictures of Ranveer and Deepika at the Tirumala Tirupati Temple:

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were also accompanied by their respective families - Ranveer's parents Anju and Jagjit Bhavnani along with their daughter Ritika and Deepika's parents Prakash and Ujjala Padukone and their daughter Anisha Padukone.

The Bhavnanis and the Padukones are now expected to travel to Amritsar for the second leg of Deepika and Ranveer's anniversary celebrations at the Golden Temple.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married as per Konkani rituals in Italy last year on November 14 and the following day, a wedding ceremony as per Sindhi traditions was held in the same place. Their wedding at Lake Como in Italy was extravagant by strictly for family members. After the two wedding ceremonies, which were preceded by a mehendi function and a sangeet ceremony, Deepika and Ranveer hosted two wedding receptions in Mumbai - one for their friends and colleagues in the media and the second one for the members of the film fraternity.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is awaiting the release of Chhapaak on January 10 while Ranveer Singh will be seen in '83, releasing in April 2020.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.