Christmas 2019: Deepika Padukone Is All That Ranveer Singh 'Wants For Christmas.' See Pic

Christmas 2019: Ranveer Singh shared this picture. (Image courtesy: ranveersingh)

Highlights Deepika-Ranveer celebrated their second Christmas together on Wednesday

The duo shared adorable posts on social media

"All I want for Christmas," wrote Ranveer Singh

All that Ranveer Singh "wants for Christmas" is Deepika Padukone. Adorable, isn't it? The actor shared a sweet Christmas post for his wife on Wednesday and it will definitely make you go aww. Ranveer posted a picture of himself and Deepika on Instagram and accompanied it an equally adorable caption. He wrote: "All I want for Christmas" and added a heart emoticon for Deepika. In the picture, Ranveer can be seen planting a kiss on Deepika's forehead. The actress, on the other hand, also shared a similar picture on her social media profile, in which the couple can be seen hugging and smiling at each other. If their pictures don't melt your heart, we don't know what will.

Sharing the post, Deepika Padukone wrote: "Merry Christmas from us! (For personalised Christmas Tree decoration services kindly contact Deepika & Co)." LOL. Check out Ranveer and Deepika's adorable Christmas posts here:

This is Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's second Christmas together after their marriage in November 2018. The duo recently celebrated their first marriage anniversary on November 14.

In a separate post, Deepika Padukone wished her fans on Christmas like this:

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is currently promoting her upcoming Chhapaak. In the film, which is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, Deepika will feature in the lead role. The film also stars Vikrant Massey. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, will next be seen in Kabir Khan's '83. He will play cricketer Kapil Dev in the biopic.