Deepika and Ranveer just celebrated their first wedding anniversary

Highlights Deepika shared a post for Ranveer "Love is a super power," reads Ranveer's T-shirt "And you... my super drug," Deepika added

Ranveer Singh is Deepika Padukone's "super drug", the actress wrote in a heart-felt Instagram post on Tuesday. Just a few days after Deepika and Ranveer celebrated their first wedding anniversary, the 33-year-old actress shared an adorable photo of what appears to be her husband actor Ranveer Singh, focussing on not exactly Ranveer but his tee, which has an interesting quote on love. The photo, which is a candid shot of Ranveer with him facing his back towards the cameras, highlights on these words written on the actor's tee: "Love is a super power". Continuing the vibe of the quote, these are the words that Deepika shared the photo with: "And you... my super drug." Aww, how cute is that?

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's post for Ranveer Singh here:

Ranveer and Deepika are extremely guarded about their private life and hence glimpses of their personal moments on social media always create major frenzy. The couple shared adorable photos from their visit to the Golden Temple and Tirumala Tirupati Temple on their anniversary. "Thank You all for your love, prayers and good wishes," they wrote on Instagram.

Earlier this year, Deepika treated us to this photo of Sunday snuggles, featuring her sister Anisha Padukone and Ranveer Singh: "Cuddles and snuggles! Smashed in the middle!" she wrote.

Title: Ranveer Singh Is Deepika Padukone's 'Super Drug'. See Pic Excerpt: "You... my super drug," Deepika wrote for Ranveer. Aww, how cute is that? Caption: Deepika and Ranveer just celebrated their first wedding anniversary Highlights: Deepika shared a post for Ranveer "Love is a super power," reads Ranveer's T-shirt "And you... my super drug," Deepika added Fb desc: Deepika's post for Ranveer is couple goals

Ranveer Singh is Deepika Padukone's "super drug", the actress wrote in a heart-felt Instagram post on Tuesday. Just a few days after Deepika and Ranveer celebrated their first wedding anniversary, the 33-year-old actress shared an adorable photo of what appears to be her husband actor Ranveer Singh, focussing on not exactly Ranveer but his tee, which has an interesting quote on love. The photo, which is a candid shot of Ranveer with him facing his back towards the cameras, highlights on these words written on the actor's tee: "Love is a super power". Continuing the vibe of the quote, these are the words that Deepika shared the photo with: "And you... my super drug." Aww, how cute is that?

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's post for Ranveer Singh here:

Ranveer and Deepika are extremely guarded about their private life and hence glimpses of their personal moments on social media always create major frenzy. The couple shared adorable photos from their visit to the Golden Temple and Tirumala Tirupati Temple on their anniversary. "Thank You all for your love, prayers and good wishes," they wrote on Instagram.

Earlier this year, Deepika treated us to this photo of Sunday snuggles, featuring her sister Anisha Padukone and Ranveer Singh: "Cuddles and snuggles! Smashed in the middle!" she wrote.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is awaiting the release of Chhapaak on January 10 while Ranveer Singh will be seen in '83, releasing in April 2020. Deepika also co-stars with Ranveer in sports drama '83.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.