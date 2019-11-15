Deepika Padukone Shares Golden Pics From Golden Temple. Will Give You The Feels

Deepika shared on her Instagram story (courtesy deepikapadukone)

Highlights Deepika shared a few new pics from her anniversary trip Deepika and Ranveer returned to Mumbai on Friday afternoon Deepika and Ranveer visited the Golden Temple Friday morning

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, along with their families, returned to Mumbai on Friday morning after their almost two-day tour of Tirupati and Amritsar. The couple, who barely greeted the paparazzi at Mumbai's Kalina Airport while flying out on Wednesday evening, patiently posed for the shutterbugs outside the terminal today. The Bhavnanis (Ranveer's sister Ritika and parents Anju and Jagjit Singh Bhavnani) and the Padukones (Deepika's sister Anisha and parents Ujjala and Prakash Padukone) joined the couple for some stunning family photos at the airport. Deepika and Ranveer looked stunning in coordinated ensembles from the studios of Sabyasachi. Deepika wore her dupatta on her head while Ranveer also styled his look with a matching safa.

Here are pictures of Deepika and Ranveer from the airport.

Deepika and Ranveer pose for the paparazzi in Mumbai

Deepika and Ranveer with their families at Mumbai airport

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old actress shared some of her favourite memories from today's Golden Temple visit on her Instagram story.

From Deepika Padukone's Instagram

Deepika and Ranveer in Amritsar

From Deepika Padukone's Instagram

Earlier, both Deepika and Ranveer shared similar posts on their respective social media handles. "As we celebrate our first wedding anniversary, we seek blessings at Harmandir Sahib. Thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes," wrote Deepika while Ranveer's added: "Overcome with sheer gratitude."

On Thursday, the couple offered prayers at the Tirumala Tirupati temple, from where we were treated to this photo.

Deepika and Ranveer's two-day temple hopping with their families is to celebrate the two wedding ceremonies they had in November last year - the first one was as per Konkani rituals on November 14 while the second was a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony on November 15.

Deepika and Ranveer will next be seen together in Kabir Khan's '83.

