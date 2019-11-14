What Makes Deepika Padukone's Anniversary Saree Special

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh outside Tirumala Tirupati Temple. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Pictures of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's first anniversary celebration at the Tirumala Tirupati Temple added a vibrant touch to social media on Thursday morning. Deepika Padukone, dressed in a bridal red Sabyasachi saree and accessorised with temple jewellery looked spectacular while Ranveer Singh complemented her in an ivory kurta pyjama and a brocade jacket. Fashion watchdogs noticed that Deepika wore the saree, which was gifted to her by her in-laws during her Konkani wedding ceremony last year on this day. One look at a picture of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh from the ceremony, in which Deepika can be seen laughing heartily with many gifts on her lap, confirmed the observation.

Here's a picture of Deepika Padukone with Ranveer Singh outside the Tirumala Tirupati Temple on Thursday:

And here's the aforementioned picture from Deepika and Ranveer's wedding day from last year.

On their first wedding anniversary today, the power couple visited the Tirumala Tirupati Temple to seek Lord Venkateshwara's blessings. Deepika Padukone captioned the photo, "As we celebrate our first wedding anniversary, we seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara. Thank You all for your love, prayers and good wishes." Ranveer Singh also shared the same picture and wrote, "Our first wedding anniversary... Feeling truly blessed... Thank you all for your love."

Deepika and Ranveer are travelling with their respective families and the Padukones and the Bhavnanis' next destination is the Golden Temple in Amritsar. They'll visit the Golden Temple on November 15, when Deepika and Ranveer exchanged wedding vows as per Sindhi rituals last year.

Both their wedding ceremonies were held in Italy's Lake Como in the presence of their families only. Ranveer and Deepika hosted two receptions in Mumbai after the wedding - one for their colleagues in the media and the other for their friends in the film industry.

Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Chhapaak, releasing on January 10, while Ranveer Singh is awaiting the release of '83 in April.

