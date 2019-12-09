Deepika Padukone Gets A New Look, Ranveer Singh's Reaction Is So Cheesy

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone had a cute little social media exchange before they walked into the Star Screen Awards hand-in-hand last night. Ranveer did it again, actually. He dropped yet another cheesy comment on Deepika's post-haircut selfie. Hours ahead of the Star Screen Awards, Deepika walked into a salon and chopped her hair several inches shorter and she had to had to share her new look with her fans on Instagram. So, she clicked a cute selfie and captioned it with a simple "Tadaaaaa!" Ranveer was obviously one of the first ones to drop a comment and wrote: "Maar do mujhe." Ranveer and Deepika are so cheesy but don't we just love them for that? We also spotted Alia Bhatt admiring Deepika's new look in the comments section: "OMG, beauty!" she wrote while Deepika's stylist Shaleena Nathani also approved of her look and said: "Just gorgeous."
Take a look at Deepika Padukone's post and Ranveer Singh's comment below.
Ranveer wrote something similar earlier in February this year for Deepika's red carpet look for the Sportstar Aces Awards: "Maar hi dogi tum", he had written.
Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone styled her hair in soft curls for the Star Screen Awards, where she turned heads in a black silhouetted number from the shelves of Alex Perry couture. Ranveer Singh was "chamkeela" in a Gaurav Gupta suit.
On the work front, Deepika Padukone is awaiting the release of Chhapaak on January 10 while Ranveer Singh will be seen in '83, releasing in April 2020. Deepika also co-stars with Ranveer in sports drama '83.