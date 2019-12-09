Deepika Padukone Gets A New Look, Ranveer Singh's Reaction Is So Cheesy

Deepika Padukone posted this selfie (courtesy deepikapadukone)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone had a cute little social media exchange before they walked into the Star Screen Awards hand-in-hand last night. Ranveer did it again, actually. He dropped yet another cheesy comment on Deepika's post-haircut selfie. Hours ahead of the Star Screen Awards, Deepika walked into a salon and chopped her hair several inches shorter and she had to had to share her new look with her fans on Instagram. So, she clicked a cute selfie and captioned it with a simple "Tadaaaaa!" Ranveer was obviously one of the first ones to drop a comment and wrote: "Maar do mujhe." Ranveer and Deepika are so cheesy but don't we just love them for that? We also spotted Alia Bhatt admiring Deepika's new look in the comments section: "OMG, beauty!" she wrote while Deepika's stylist Shaleena Nathani also approved of her look and said: "Just gorgeous."

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's post and Ranveer Singh's comment below.

Ranveer wrote something similar earlier in February this year for Deepika's red carpet look for the Sportstar Aces Awards: "Maar hi dogi tum", he had written.