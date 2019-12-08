Pic: The One With Little Deepika Padukone And Her Bestie

Deepika Padukone shared this throwback picture. (Image courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone managed to scoop some time out of her busy schedule and shared a million-dollar throwback picture from her childhood days along with her best friend Divya Narayan on Sunday. The 33-year-old actress shared the picture on her Instagram profile and she wrote in the caption: "This Humpty and Dumpty sat on a wall... And ate curd rice." Dressed in a yellow sweater, little Deepika can be seen smiling with all her heart in the picture. The actress' post was flooded with heart emojis. Mandira Bedi and Manish Malhotra dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Check out Deepika Padukone's post here:

Deepika Padukone has a treasure trove of throwback pictures. A few months ago, the "Padmaavat" actress shared pictures from the time when she was an infant. She captioned it: "Post Diwali celebrations."

Here are some more throwback pictures shared by Deepika on her Instagram profile.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone wrapped the schedule of Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, in which she will play the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film will also star Vikrant Massey. Other than that, the actress also has Kabir Khan's sports drama '83. In the film, Ranveer will play Kapil Dev's role and Deepika will play the cricketer's wife Romi Bhatia.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ''Padmaavat", co-starring Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor was the actress' last release. The actress also has another project in her kitty - the retelling of Mahabharata from the point of view of Draupadi. Deepika, in an interview with news agency IANS described it as a "role of a lifetime."