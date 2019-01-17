Deepika Padukone Takes Us 'Back To School' With This Throwback Picture

Deepika Padukone's throwback Thursday treat to fans. (Image courtesy: deepikapadukone )

Deepika Padukone's latest Instagram post had us hooked immediately. The 33-year-old actress shared a throwback picture from her childhood days which totally stole our hearts. Seems like the "Padmaavat" actress had a strong posing game even when she was a kid. Dressed in black dungarees and a white t-shirt, little Deepika can be seen happily posing for the camera. Going by the caption on her post, seems like Deepika Padukone is gearing up for her upcoming film Chhapaak. She wrote: "Back to school" and accompanied the post along with the hashtag "#Chhapaak," cryptically hinting at her forthcoming film Chhapaak. Deepika's post received over 2 lakh likes within a few minutes and we are not surprised at all.

Deepika Padukone, who will be playing the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in Chhapaak, in a recent tweet described the film as a story of "trauma and triumph." She tweeted: "A story of trauma and triumph and the unquashable human spirit."

A story of trauma and triumph.

And the unquashable human spirit.

Elated to collaborate with Fox Star Studios on #Chhapaak@meghnagulzar@masseysahib@foxstarhindi — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) December 24, 2018

Chhapaak will be directed by Meghna Gulzar. Vikrant Massey will be seen sharing screen space with Deepika in the film. The film will be co-produced by Deepika Padukone and it is expected to go on floors in March this year.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat" alongside Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.