Arjun Reddy Star Shalini Pandey Signs Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar For Bollywood Debut

Shalini made her acting debut with Arjun Reddy (courtesy shalzp)

Actress Shalini Pandey, who made her acting debut with 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy, is all set for another debut. This time, in Bollywood. The 25-year-old actress has been roped in by Yash Raj Films to star opposite Ranveer Singh in the upcoming comedy Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Yash Raj Films, which also launched Ranveer in Bollywood, will manage Shalini's Bollywood projects going forward. Meanwhile, it's a dream come true experience for the Arjun Reddy actress, who said in a statement: "Being given the opportunity to be signed on as a talent and also being cast under the Yash Raj Films banner is truly any artiste's dream. I've been blessed with this huge chance to show my mettle in the Hindi film industry and I'm incredibly thankful for it," reported PTI.

Shalini is "thrilled" about sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh: "I'm also very fortunate to be sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh who is one of the biggest superstars of our generation and also one of the most versatile actors. I'm thrilled about being paired opposite him and this inspires me to prepare myself thoroughly to deliver the best," she said.

Maneesh Sharma, who is producing Jayeshbhai Jordaar and also directed Ranveer in his debut film Band Bajaa Baarat, revealed in a statement why Shalini fit the bill: "Shalini's audition was so spontaneous and nuanced that we knew immediately that she was the right person for the part. She is an assured actor with a refreshing presence, and we have real confidence in backing her talent. She's really going to catch your attention in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, " reported PTI.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar is directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar and stars Ranveer Singh in the titular role. Ranveer Singh will be seen in Kabir Khan's '83 before Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

(With PTI inputs)