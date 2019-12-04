Ranveer Singh In Jayeshbhai Jordaar First Look Poster Is Ekdum Saras Che

Ranveer on first look poster of Jayeshbhai Jordaar (courtesy RanveerOfficial)

Ranveer Singh, who made his big debut with Yash Raj Films, returns to the production house with Jayeshbhai Jordaar, a comedy in which he features as a Gujarati character. On Wednesday, fans woke up to the first look of Ranveer as the titular character Jayeshbhai and we must say it's ekdum 'Jordaar' ... umm... we mean ekdum saras che and tope class. We expect to be surprised when its anything to do with Ranveer Singh and the first look poster of Jayeshbhai Jordaar lived up to our expectations indeed. In the poster, a much leaner Ranveer Singh sports a bewildered expression and poses with an army of women in ghoonghat. Ranveer's wavy hairstyle and neat moustache particularly add character to his look as Jayeshbhai.

"Jayeshbhai hain ekdum jordaar," the actor tweeted.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar will be helmed by filmmaker Divyang Thakkar, who makes his directorial debut in Bollywood with the film. Divyang Thakkar, who has primarily worked in Gujarati cinema, was introduced by Ranveer Singh earlier this year like this: "Where in the world did this kid come from?!?!? Divyang Thakkar is straight up jordaar." Jayeshbhai Jordaar will be produced by Maneesh Sharma, who helmed Ranveer's Bollywood debut Band Baaja Baarat.

Earlier in May, a "thrilled" Ranveer announced Jayeshbhai Jordaar as his next film after '83 and wrote: "It's a 'miracle script."

Speaking to news agency IANS, Ranveer had said around that time that he was blown away by the script of the film: "Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a film with a big heart. In its concept as well as in its appeal, it encompasses the broadest spectrum of the cinema-loving audience - it's a film for everyone. It is, in fact, 'a miracle script' that YRF found for me out of nowhere. The sheer brilliance of the writing compelled me to immediately green-light this film. Both humorous and poignant, Jayeshbhai Jordaar is right up there with the most solid on-paper material I've ever come across."