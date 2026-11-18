Rannvijay Singha believes the timing of Raghu Ram's return to Roadies has worked out perfectly. After several attempts to bring the reality show's former judge back, the makers have finally found a role that fits him in the upcoming season, Roadies Rebirth.

The actor-host, who has been associated with the show for two decades, says Raghu's comeback was not an overnight decision and that he was involved in discussions about making it happen.

Rannvijay opened up about how the team worked towards Raghu's return, why previous attempts did not work out and how much the show has changed over the years.

Raghu and his brother Rajiv Lakshman left Roadies in 2014, citing production interference. While the team had tried to bring him back on earlier occasions, things did not fall into place. Rannvijay revealed that they had even discussed the possibility last year during Roadies Double Cross.

“This is not the first time that we tried to get Raghu back. We tried last year in Roadies Double Cross also. I tried after the gangs were started, when I was a gang leader. When I came back, we tried to have the gang leaders, Raghu and me, try to do something. But I think it not happening at that time really worked for us this year,” he told SCREEN.

Explaining why this season was the right time, Rannvijay said the team wanted to give Raghu a role that would make his presence count. With six celebrities already part of the show, they needed to find something different for him.

“The idea to bring him back now was that there are six celebrities already. I'm here. What will Raghu do? Until we cracked it the right way, until it didn't evolve again, there was no place for him. We discussed this so many times; the impact had to be big. It's not like Ace. So this year we got that opportunity because of Roadies Rebirth,” he said.

Rannvijay also spoke about Raghu's contribution beyond his on-screen image. He believes people often overlook the creative work Raghu has done behind the scenes. “Because he became such a phenomenon on screen, his real expertise was off screen. Only if he got away from it, you would realise that he's so much more,” he added.

The two have remained close over the years, with Rannvijay calling Raghu his brother. He also shared that Raghu told him he would not have returned if Rannvijay was not part of the show.

Rannvijay, meanwhile, has seen the reality show change several times since his first appearance in 2003. From having just seven contestants to introducing gang leaders, he says the format has always adapted to keep viewers interested.

He also feels today's contestants come better prepared, unlike the early participants, who were experiencing reality television for the first time. Rannvijay continues to be closely involved in the show's creative decisions, describing his role as that of a creative director.

Roadies Rebirth will feature six gang leaders divided into OGs and NewGs. Raghu will appear as the ruler of hell and will have special powers in the game. The season premieres on November 27 and will stream on JioHotstar and Netflix India at 7 pm every Friday and Saturday.

ALSO READ | Rannvijay Singha On His Comeback To Roadies After 3-Year Break: "I'm Home"