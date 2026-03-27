<i>Ramayana</i>: Ranbir Kapoor's First Look As Lord Rama To Be Out On Hanuman Jayanti

For fans of Ranbir Kapoor, there is exciting news on the horizon. The first look at his character in the upcoming film Ramayana is set to be unveiled on Thursday, April 2, on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. How do we know? Well, the announcement comes straight from the film's producer, Namit Malhotra, via his Instagram handle. In the Nitesh Tiwari directorial, Ranbir will be seen essaying the role of Lord Rama.

Making the special announcement on the auspicious day of Rama Navami, Namit wrote, “Shubh Rama Navami, This is a story that belongs to all of us, and every step we take has been guided by a deep sense of responsibility, devotion, and care to bring our very own Ramayana to life in its truest spirit and scale with utmost sincerity.”

The producer added, “We look forward to sharing the next glimpse, 'Rama' on 2nd April, on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, as we begin to showcase all these years of our effort through a grand launch with fans to celebrate this moment, across the world. Thank you for your love, faith, and patience.”

Earlier this month, Ranbir Kapoor found himself at the centre of online chatter after alleged images of his portrayal of Lord Rama from Ramayana surfaced on social media. The photos quickly spread across platforms, with a significant section of the internet expressing disappointment over the look.

In the images that went viral on Reddit, Ranbir was dressed in a kesariya dhoti with a janeu, while a black cape draped over his otherwise bare torso. He was also seen sporting a wig that drew criticism online. One Redditor wrote, "All that $400 million budget and they couldn't arrange for a decent-looking wig?" Click here to read the full story.

Alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Ramayana boasts a star-studded cast with Yash stepping into the role of Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Sunny Deol portraying Lord Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lord Lakshman.

On the technical front, the project brings together global heavyweights, including Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. The action is helmed by Mad Max: Fury Road stunt director Guy Norris, with performance capture expert Terry Notary, known for his work on the Avengers films, also on board.

The epic is planned as a two-part cinematic spectacle, with releases slated for Diwali 2026 and 2027, respectively.