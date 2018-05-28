Rajinikanth's Kaala Gets A Twitter Emoji Because Of 'Next-Level Swag'

Rajinikanth never fails to surprise with promotional strategies for his upcoming films. Last year, Team Rajinikanth made 2.0-special hot air balloons fly over the Hollywood signage and this year, his much-awaited film Kaala got an emoji on Twitter. How exciting is that? Now, you can add the "specially designed emoji curated by Twitter" with the tag '#Kaala,' revealed a tweet and a statement from the film's makers. "The emoji appears next to the hashtag in the Tweet and is inspired by Rajinikanth's character from Kaala. The emoji will be active until after the movie launch, till June 10," the statement added. Directed by Pa Ranjith, Kaala is set to hit screens on June 7.
#TheKingArrives on Twitter!!! #KAALA EMOJI, because our #KaalaKarikaalan has next level swag.
Try it out #Kaala...
10 DAYS TO GO!!! #KaalaIsComing .pic.twitter.com/dsX0IofwcG— Wunderbar Films (@wunderbarfilms) May 28, 2018
Kaala, in which Rajinikanth returns to play a much-revered mob boss, is being produced by his actor son-in-law Dhanush's Wanderbar Productions. S Vinod, Executive Producer and COO of Wunderbar Films Private Limited, said in the statement, "Rajinikanth is India's biggest megastar and we are very excited about the launch of the emoji. We're thankful to Twitter for this vibrant emoji that we're sure his fans will absolutely love."
On its part, Twitter revealed in a statement that the film's popularity ahead of its release called for an emoji to be assigned to the movie: "Garnering over 2 million Tweets even before the launch of the movie, #Kaala has already become one of the most talked about films on Twitter."
The cast of Kaala also includes names like Huma Qureshi, Sampath Raj, Pankaj Tripathi, Nana Patekar and Anjali Patil and is Rajinikanth's second collaboration with the director after 2016's Kabali.
Rajinikanth also has S Shankar's 2.0 in the pipeline.