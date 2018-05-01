Rajinikanth's Kaala Song Semma Weightu Bahut Bhaari Hai, Boss Rajinikanth's Semma Weightu: The song of the "kaala seth" or "black boss" is here

Share EMAIL PRINT Rajinikanth in a still from Kaala song Semma Weightu (courtesy YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights This is the first song from Rajinikanth's Kaala to be released "It's time to rap with the darling of masses, Kaalaa," wrote Dhanush Rajinikanth's Kaala releases on June 7 Semma Weightu - what a song, no really! The first single from te - Semma Weightu is a killer rap track. Dhanush, whose Wanderbar Studios produces the film, also shared the Telugu version of the song along with the Hindi one, which is titled Bahut Bhaari Hai. It is not unknown Semma Weightu or Bahut Bhaari Hai - which ever you prefer to call it - incorporates the brilliance of rap and the utility of tapori language, to document the adventurous life slum dwellers witness every day. "Slum ke baare mein teri soch badal de... aaja aake tu apni lifestyle ko jad le..." says a part of the lyrics.



Rajinikanth aka Kaala can be seen dressed in an all-black outfit for the most part in the song and is referred to as



Composed by Santhosh Narayanan (who has singing credits as well) and also sung by Rohith Fernandes and Hariharasudhan, Semma Weightu has raps by Rope Daddy, Stone Psyko, Mc Mawali and Arun Raja Kamaraj.



Dhanush, who shared the song on Twitter, write: "Here we go. Superstar's Kaalaa first single Semma Weightu, a Santhosh Narayanan musical. It's time to rap with the darling of masses Kaalaa," while Huma Qureshi, who also stars in the film, added: "Here it is! Presenting Rajinikanth's Kaala first single Semma Weightu."



Watch the Hindi version of Semma Weightu from Kaala here:







Here's the Tamil version of the song:







Directed by Pa Ranjith (who also helmed Kabali), Kaala also includes names like Sampath Raj, Pankaj Tripathi, Nana Patekar and Anjali Patil.



Rajinikanth's Kaala releases on June 7.





