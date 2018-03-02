Twitter's Take On Rajinikanth's Kaala Teaser: 'Thalaivar Is Back, Mind It'

Highlights
- "Beautiful teaser," read a tweet
- "Lovely storytelling," it added
- Kaala teaser was released late on Thursday night
Twitter has also found some traces of Rajinikanth's looks from Kabali and his 1995 film Baasha in his brand new Kaala avatar. See Twitter's reaction here.
BEAUTIFUL teaser! More than calling it as totally fiery, @beemji portrayed #Kaala's life in a minute. Lovely storytelling. #KaalaTeaserhttps://t.co/Cj0wcjFu46?amp=1— Ian Malcolm (@MrIanMalcolm) March 2, 2018
When everybody is enjoying the festival of colors... some of us are enjoying the festival of black. #KaalaTeaser. #ThalaivarIsBack— Comedian Praveen (@Funny_Leone) March 2, 2018
#Kaala's fight sequences in FIRE & WATER. The sand dispersing on his face signifies the EARTH. The AIR showers the Holi colors around him. Finally the SPACE which Kaala shares among his people.#Kaala expresses five elements of nature! #KaalaTeaserhttps://t.co/ZRiCukMvtMpic.twitter.com/dvRg2ZAjtY— Ian Malcolm (@MrIanMalcolm) March 2, 2018
. This Holi, black is going to be your favourite colour. Mind it https://t.co/rrB4fHNv2t#KaalaTeaser@superstarrajini@dhanushkraja@nanagpatekar@humasqureshi@AnjaliPOfficial@WunderbarFilms @vinod_wunderbar pic.twitter.com/brwlUQnntm— RIAZ K AHMED (@RIAZtheboss) March 2, 2018
I am keep watching #KaalaTeaser countless times. It is addictive. The movie will shatter current box-office records— ThisIsFisherA1 (@thisisfishera1) March 2, 2018
On #Holi,Shivaji Rao Gaekwad became #Rajnikanth.#KaalaTeaser released on this day,combines 2 of his best looks and styles:#Basha n #Kabali. @superstarrajini#KaalaTeaserpic.twitter.com/w30VCSuGs8— Subbuscribe (@Subbuscribe) March 2, 2018
The makers of Rajinikanth's film released the teaser late night on Thursday - hours before its scheduled time - reportedly to avoid the video being leaked. Soon after its release, the teaser quickly went viral - it remained the top trend on Twitter all of Friday morning and continues to rule YouTube's trending chart of videos with as many as 5 million views in a little over half a day.
Witness the wrath of Kaala aka Rajinikanth in theatres on April 27.
