Rajinikanth's Kaala Teaser Releases, Instantly Goes Viral

" - that's how starts the much awaited teaser of Rajinikanth's gangster drama. If Nana Patekar dares to ask that question, then he must also know that Rajinikanth aka Kaala will respond in style. And, he does. "Kaala means black. One who protects the world early in the morning by fighting," echoes the mob boss' voice. In a delightful surprise, theteaser was dropped hours before its scheduled release time. At midnight, Rajinikanth's son-in-law Dhanush , whose Wunderbar Studios is producing the movie, dropped it on social media and '#KaalaTeaser' has been topping Twitter trends since then.On YouTube,teaser has over 1,557,292 views (and counting), and needless to say that it is also one of the most trending ones on the video streaming site.Throughout the teaser, Rajinikanth aka Kaala can only be seen sporting black. What also really makes the short video interesting is that it appears to be a montage of the various moods of the gangster lord - the Thalaivar features in intense fight sequences while he can also be seen sharing a light moment with the members of his clan. And of course, one cannot miss Rajinikanth's signature dialogues. Here's one, with which he wraps the teaser: "You haven't seen this Karikaalan at his rowdiest best. You'd see."Dare to mess with Kaala?is directed by Pa Ranjith, who last madewith the Thalaivar.also stars Huma Qureshi, Sampath Raj, Pankaj Tripathi, Nana Patekar and Anjali Patil. Apart from, Rajinikanth will also be seen in the much awaited, which is a sequel to his 2010 hitand it also stars Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar as villain opposite Rajinikanth.is scheduled to hit screens on April 27.