Kaalakaandi's Kaala Doreya: Saif Ali Khan Gives The Shaadi Anthem A Rap Twist Heard Kaala Doreya from Kaalakaandi yet?

110 Shares EMAIL PRINT Kaalakaandi's Kaala Doreya: Saif Ali Khan in the song. (Image courtesy: YouTube ) New Delhi: Highlights The new song from Saif Ali Khan's film is a redux of Kaala Doreya The party-shaadi song is already trending Kaalakaandi is slated for a January release Kaala Doreya in a recent shaadi? Well, let this be known that the latest song from Saif Ali Khan's Kaalakaandi, which is the redux of the Punjabi folk song Kaala Doreya has been given a modern twist and will surely trend on your party songs list. The song will definitely give you some chill vibes with Neha Bhasin's peppy voice and Raxstar's perfect rap. The song features Saif flirting with Isha Talwar, some shaadi jhatkas - matkas and a lot of Bhangra dance steps. In the song, we also witness a trippy Saif, which will indeed remind you of movies like Delhi Belly, the Hangover and some more.



Kaala Doreya is here, what are you waiting for?





Another song from Kaalakaandi titled Swagpur Ka Chaudhary was released by the makers of the film.





In Kaalakaandi's trailer



The film also features actors like Deepak Dobriyal, Vijay Raaz, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Amyra Dastur and Akshay Oberoi. Earlier, the Censor Board had ordered 70 cuts to Kaalakaandi.



, next year.



