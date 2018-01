Kaalakaandi Box Office Collection Day 1: Saif Ali Khan's Film Gets A 'Slow Start,' Collects...

Highlights Kaalakaandi features Saif Ali Khan in the lead role The film grosses Rs. One crore The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal

Saif Ali Khan's latest release, which opened to positive reviews on Friday, has 'grossed one crore net' at the box office on Day 1, Box Office India reported. The film stars Saif Ali Khan as the protagonist, who has been diagnosed with stomach cancer. Saif's character does not have much time in hand and he realises that he should make the most of the remaining days. Box Office India also reports that because the film is set in the backdrop of Mumbai, it has performed a little better in Mumbai and Pune as compared to other cities. Earlier, of, film distributor Akshaye Rathi told Indian Express that the film will perhaps manage a score of Rs. 1.5 crores on opening day and that the first weekend collections will be limited to single figures.released at the box office with Anurag Kashyap'sand Zareen Khan'swas the best out of the three films with collections set to be in the 1.50 crore net range, reported Box Office India whilehad the lowest number with around 75 lakhs net. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Saif's film 3 stars out of 5. "For cinema trivia geeks,is strewn with interesting takeaways. The principal protagonist (Saif Ali Khan), who like the conscientious but dull bureaucrat Watanabe in the Akira Kurosawa classic Ikiru, is diagnosed with stomach cancer and given only a few months to live. The multiple tales unfold in parallel arcs. It is only in the penultimate scenes and a zany final shot that the plot connects a few of the characters but only in a tenuous manner. Kaalakaandi takes a while to warm up but when it does it sets a lively pace, especially in the second half," he wrote.Apart from Saif Ali Khan,also stars actors l ike Deepak Dobriyal, Vijay Raaz and Kunaal Roy Kapur.