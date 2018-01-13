When Kaalakaandi Actor Akshay Oberoi Only Wanted To 'Impress Directors And Producers' Akshay Oberoi said: "I was not thinking so much about whether the film will work or not. It was more about, 'Is it a challenging part so that I can display my talent?"

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Akshay Oberoi in Kaalakaandi. (Image courtesy: YouTube) Mumbai: Highlights Akshay says it has been a 'long struggle' for him I am super happy with the way things have gone: Akshay Oberoi Akshay was recently seen in Kaalakaandi Isi Life Mein, Piku, Laal Rang and



"When I was starting out, I was very keen to impress the media, the industry's directors and producers and letting them know that I am a good actor and I can act... That was my priority. I was not thinking so much about whether the film will work or not. It was more about, 'Is it a challenging part so that I can display my talent?" Akshay said.

A post shared by Akshay Oberoi (@akshay0beroi) on Sep 30, 2017 at 8:01am PDT



"I think Kaalakaandi is the first character that I have played onscreen that is similar to me in terms of his upbringing, exposure and his journey," Akshay added.



Akshay is glad that he has been "able to do these kinds of work away from limelight". He said: "There are some trappings of being a star. Stars have images. I have just been working as an actor. I have been able to do all sort of all kind of things and that is the reason why the journey has been interesting for me."



Akshay is in a happy zone as an actor.

A post shared by Akshay Oberoi (@akshay0beroi) on May 3, 2017 at 2:47am PDT



"I am super happy with the way things have gone. I am a working actor and I think that to be one, is a very difficult thing. The hardest part of acting is to get a job. So I am super thrilled that I am here and doing interesting work. That is one thing I am super proud of and the subjects that have come across and caught my eye...I am raising my own path and not doing something that somebody has tried to do before," he told IANS.



The actor says he is glad he got a chance to be a part of Kaalakaandi.



Directed by debutant Akshat Verma, who wrote Delhi Belly, Kaalakaandi is the story of six characters from different worlds - urban, ambitious Mumbai and its dark, neglected underbelly.







It stars Saif Ali Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Vijay Raaz, Kunal Roy Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Isha Talwar, Shivam Patil, Amyra Dastur and Neil Bhoopalam."The experience of shooting the film was super fun... And working with Saif was an absolute dream experience. Acting is like tennis. If your opponent is good, then you will also be better," he said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



Actor Akshay Oberoi feels he has had a "long and hard" journey in Bollywood, but is glad that he is creating his own path without any 'star image' attached to his work. "It has been a long struggle and it has been a hard journey. I am glad that I am surviving till date. I think the reason for that is that finally people have realised to separate actors from the film they do," Akshay told IANS. Akshay has worked in movies likeand Kaalakaandi, which released on Friday "When I was starting out, I was very keen to impress the media, the industry's directors and producers and letting them know that I am a good actor and I can act... That was my priority. I was not thinking so much about whether the film will work or not. It was more about, 'Is it a challenging part so that I can display my talent?" Akshay said."I thinkis the first character that I have played onscreen that is similar to me in terms of his upbringing, exposure and his journey," Akshay added.Akshay is glad that he has been "able to do these kinds of work away from limelight". He said: "There are some trappings of being a star. Stars have images. I have just been working as an actor. I have been able to do all sort of all kind of things and that is the reason why the journey has been interesting for me."Akshay is in a happy zone as an actor."I am super happy with the way things have gone. I am a working actor and I think that to be one, is a very difficult thing. The hardest part of acting is to get a job. So I am super thrilled that I am here and doing interesting work. That is one thing I am super proud of and the subjects that have come across and caught my eye...I am raising my own path and not doing something that somebody has tried to do before," he told IANS.The actor says he is glad he got a chance to be a part ofDirected by debutant Akshat Verma, who wroteis the story of six characters from different worlds - urban, ambitious Mumbai and its dark, neglected underbelly. It stars Saif Ali Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Vijay Raaz, Kunal Roy Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Isha Talwar, Shivam Patil, Amyra Dastur and Neil Bhoopalam."The experience of shooting the film was super fun... And working with Saif was an absolute dream experience. Acting is like tennis. If your opponent is good, then you will also be better," he said.