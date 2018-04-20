Rajinikanth's Kaala Gets A Release Date. Dhanush Tweets 'Make Way For The King' This is how Dhanush announced the news: "Happy to announce that Superstar's Kaala will release on June 7th in all languages worldwide."

38 Shares EMAIL PRINT Rajinikanth's Kaala will release soon New Delhi: Highlights Kaala is set to release on June 7 Dhanush confirmed the release date on Twitter "Make way for the king," he tweeted Kaala will release on June 7th in all languages worldwide." Dhanush's Wunderbar Studios has produced Kaala, in which Rajinikanth plays the titular role of a mob boss. Directed by Pa Ranjith, Kaala is the Thalaivar's second collaboration with the filmmaker (who last made Kabali with Rajinikanth) and was previously said to be released on April 27.

Happy to announce that Superstar's #kaala will release on June 7th in all languages worldwide. #makewayfortheking#thalaivarpic.twitter.com/xJC6PjsNxR — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) April 20, 2018



Kaala has garnered a lot of interest already not just for being a Rajinikanth film but also because fans and followers are eager to watch the Thalaivar play a gangster again - Rajinikanth played a similar role in 2016's blockbuster Kabali.



The teaser of Kaala was postponed and later shared in March this year. It instantly went viral after release with Rajinikanth topping the trends' list. The teaser, which begins with the words: "Kaala... kaisa naam hai re?" wraps with an epic one-liner by the megastar: "You haven't seen this Karikaalan at his rowdiest best. You'll see."







Apart from Kaala, Rajinikanth will also be seen in the much awaited 2.0 which is a sequel to his 2010 hit Enthiran and it also stars Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar as villain opposite Rajinikanth.



The cast of Kaala also includes names like Huma Qureshi, Sampath Raj, Pankaj Tripathi, Nana Patekar and Anjali Patil. Witness the wrath of Kaala Karikaalan aka Rajinikanth in theatres on June 7.



It's such a good day! Rajinikanth's much awaited gangster drama has finally been assigned a release date - the movie will hit screens on June 7, confirmed Dhanush. This is how Dhanush announced the news on Twitter: "Happy to announce that Superstar'swill release on June 7th in all languages worldwide." Dhanush's Wunderbar Studios has produced, in which Rajinikanth plays the titular role of a mob boss. Directed by Pa Ranjith,is the Thalaivar's second collaboration with the filmmaker (who last madewith Rajinikanth) and was previously said to be released on April 27.has garnered a lot of interest already not just for being a Rajinikanth film but also because fans and followers are eager to watch the Thalaivar play a gangster again - Rajinikanth played a similar role in 2016's blockbusterThe teaser ofwas postponed and later shared in March this year. It instantly went viral after release with Rajinikanth topping the trends' list. The teaser, which begins with the words: "Kaala... kaisa naam hai re?" wraps with an epic one-liner by the megastar: "You haven't seen this Karikaalan at his rowdiest best. You'll see." Apart from, Rajinikanth will also be seen in the much awaitedwhich is a sequel to his 2010 hit Enthiran and it also stars Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar as villain opposite Rajinikanth.The cast ofalso includes names like Huma Qureshi, Sampath Raj, Pankaj Tripathi, Nana Patekar and Anjali Patil. Witness the wrath of Kaala Karikaalan aka Rajinikanth in theatres on June 7. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter